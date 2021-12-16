STV Group (LON:STVG) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

STV Group (LON:STVG)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 470 ($6.21) price objective on shares of STV Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

Shares of STV Group stock traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 344 ($4.55). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 322 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,216. STV Group has a one year low of GBX 276 ($3.65) and a one year high of GBX 385 ($5.09). The stock has a market cap of £160.72 million and a P/E ratio of 8.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 354.49.

STV Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and broadcasts television programs in the United Kingdom. The company operates in Broadcast, Digital, Studios, and Other segments. It offers news, information, and entertainment programs. The company delivers its content on air, online, and on demand.

