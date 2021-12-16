Strs Ohio Trims Stake in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Strs Ohio reduced its stake in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $1,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Power Integrations by 4.7% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 43,946 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Power Integrations in the third quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Power Integrations by 291.5% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 15,879 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Power Integrations in the second quarter valued at approximately $533,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 89.4% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 126,270 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,361,000 after acquiring an additional 59,602 shares during the last quarter. 95.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Power Integrations alerts:

In related news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total transaction of $819,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP David Mh Matthews sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.01, for a total value of $270,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,717 shares of company stock worth $1,688,730 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on POWI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Power Integrations from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Power Integrations has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.25.

NASDAQ:POWI opened at $89.79 on Thursday. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.04 and a 52 week high of $110.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.35 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.89.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $176.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.32 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 22.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This is an increase from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is currently 24.29%.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

See Also: What is the return on assets formula?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI).

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.