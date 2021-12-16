Strs Ohio Trims Holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Strs Ohio decreased its holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 801 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $2,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 85,856,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,263,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523,756 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,276,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,935,000 after purchasing an additional 4,141,656 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,542,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,113,000 after buying an additional 1,462,754 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,094,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,844,000 after buying an additional 870,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,895,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,396,000 after buying an additional 101,749 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.57% of the company’s stock.

CCL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carnival Co. & has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.89.

Shares of NYSE CCL opened at $17.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 2.16. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52 week low of $16.32 and a 52 week high of $31.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 30th. The company reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.53) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $546.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $737.28 million. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 1,387.65% and a negative return on equity of 42.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.19) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post -6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About Carnival Co. &

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise; Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations; Cruise Support; and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

