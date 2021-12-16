Strs Ohio Sells 335 Shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Strs Ohio reduced its holdings in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $2,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,124,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,159,000 after buying an additional 315,066 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Bank OZK by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 9,265,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,784 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Bank OZK by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,403,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,320,000 after purchasing an additional 145,862 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bank OZK by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,160,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,098,000 after purchasing an additional 176,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Bank OZK by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,586,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,889,000 after purchasing an additional 39,737 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Bank OZK from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank OZK has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Shares of OZK stock opened at $45.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.77 and a 200-day moving average of $43.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Bank OZK has a 1-year low of $29.73 and a 1-year high of $48.15.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 46.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bank OZK will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.42%.

About Bank OZK

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

