Strs Ohio Sells 2,711 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Strs Ohio reduced its position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,533 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,711 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Garmin were worth $2,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 289 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 735 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 3,087 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 10,011 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,777 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,716,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. 62.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GRMN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Garmin from $155.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Garmin from $198.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Garmin from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Garmin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.57.

Shares of GRMN stock opened at $135.43 on Thursday. Garmin Ltd. has a 52-week low of $113.59 and a 52-week high of $178.80. The stock has a market cap of $26.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $145.68 and a 200-day moving average of $153.30.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.14. Garmin had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

