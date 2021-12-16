Strs Ohio Has $2.21 Million Stock Holdings in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Strs Ohio grew its stake in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,039 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $2,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MAN. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 1,522.8% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 925 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 137.1% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 5.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 16,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 10.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,930,000. 93.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MAN opened at $94.76 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.54. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.97 and a 52-week high of $125.07.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.45%.

Several brokerages recently commented on MAN. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on ManpowerGroup from $139.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays lowered ManpowerGroup from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Truist upped their target price on ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ManpowerGroup has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.13.

In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.54, for a total value of $113,894.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

