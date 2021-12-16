Strs Ohio Grows Position in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $2,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 1.1% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 794,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $168,496,000 after purchasing an additional 8,860 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 5.4% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 2.9% during the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 40,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 237.6% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 5,076 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the third quarter valued at approximately $234,000. 98.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RBC Bearings stock opened at $202.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.78 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.19. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 12 month low of $160.51 and a 12 month high of $250.52.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $160.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.61 million. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ROLL. Truist Securities raised RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on RBC Bearings in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial raised RBC Bearings to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist raised RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on RBC Bearings in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.67.

RBC Bearings Profile

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.

