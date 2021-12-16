Strs Ohio Buys 187,800 Shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN)

Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) by 187.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 287,800 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 187,800 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.11% of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. worth $1,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BVN. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 9.8% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 25,827,685 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $233,741,000 after buying an additional 2,302,559 shares during the period. Westwood Global Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 26.6% in the second quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 10,174,851 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $92,083,000 after buying an additional 2,138,906 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the second quarter valued at about $12,637,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 3.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,293,239 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $165,554,000 after buying an additional 605,643 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 3.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,648,480 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $114,470,000 after buying an additional 415,899 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on BVN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of BVN opened at $6.73 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -17.26 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 12 month low of $6.11 and a 12 month high of $13.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.30.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The mining company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $220.36 million for the quarter. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a negative return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 11.09%.

About Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Production and Sale of Minerals, Exploration and Development Activitie, Energy Generation and Transmission Services, Insurance Brokerage, Rental of Mining Concessions, Holding of Investments in Shares, and Industrial Activities.

