Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA)

DAVIDsTEA Inc. (NASDAQ:DTEA) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 1,718 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 322% compared to the average volume of 407 put options.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of DAVIDsTEA by 578.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of DAVIDsTEA during the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DAVIDsTEA by 135.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 139,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 80,297 shares in the last quarter. 1.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DAVIDsTEA alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DTEA opened at $3.20 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.54. DAVIDsTEA has a 1-year low of $2.14 and a 1-year high of $7.45. The stock has a market cap of $84.35 million, a P/E ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 3.36.

DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. DAVIDsTEA had a negative return on equity of 189.35% and a net margin of 63.41%. The company had revenue of $15.25 million for the quarter.

About DAVIDsTEA

DAVIDsTEA, Inc operates as a beverage company. It offers a selection of loose-leaf teas, pre packaged teas, tea sachets, and tea-related gifts, food, and accessories through its stores. The company was founded by Herschel H. Segal and David Segal on April 29, 2008 and is headquartered in Mount-Royal, Canada.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for DAVIDsTEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DAVIDsTEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.