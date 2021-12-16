Stifel Nicolaus Cuts IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Price Target to $65.00

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $98.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They set an overweight rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences from $82.00 to $67.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IGM Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of IGM Biosciences from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $79.33.

Get IGM Biosciences alerts:

NASDAQ:IGMS opened at $28.35 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.51. The stock has a market cap of $920.30 million, a P/E ratio of -6.72 and a beta of -1.24. IGM Biosciences has a 1-year low of $25.45 and a 1-year high of $127.11.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33) by $0.01. On average, analysts predict that IGM Biosciences will post -5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IGM Biosciences news, insider Bruce Keyt sold 1,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.10, for a total value of $79,612.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 313.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IGM Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in IGM Biosciences by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 115,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. 54.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IGM Biosciences Company Profile

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of multiple diseases. Its lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.