Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Holdings Raised by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SF. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Stifel Financial by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,289,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,507,000 after purchasing an additional 47,094 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Stifel Financial by 381.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,814,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,771 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Stifel Financial by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,766,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,596,000 after purchasing an additional 205,734 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Stifel Financial by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 815,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,862,000 after purchasing an additional 18,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Stifel Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,912,000. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stifel Financial alerts:

SF opened at $69.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.78 and a 200-day moving average of $69.09. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $47.72 and a 52-week high of $78.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.17. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 16.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Stifel Financial’s payout ratio is 9.85%.

In related news, insider Victor Nesi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total transaction of $731,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, JMP Securities upped their target price on Stifel Financial from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

Stifel Financial Profile

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage and investment services to clients.

Featured Article: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Stifel Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stifel Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.