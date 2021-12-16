Steven C. Lockard Acquires 3,000 Shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) Stock

TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) Director Steven C. Lockard acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.49 per share, with a total value of $43,470.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of TPIC opened at $15.17 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.62. TPI Composites, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.05 and a 52 week high of $81.36. The company has a market capitalization of $562.37 million, a PE ratio of -8.34 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90.
TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.82). TPI Composites had a negative return on equity of 25.17% and a negative net margin of 3.71%. The firm had revenue of $479.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.77 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that TPI Composites, Inc. will post -3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of TPI Composites by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in TPI Composites by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in TPI Composites by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 81,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.
About TPI Composites
TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the manufacture of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.
