Steven C. Lockard Acquires 3,000 Shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) Stock

TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) Director Steven C. Lockard acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.49 per share, with a total value of $43,470.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of TPIC opened at $15.17 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.62. TPI Composites, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.05 and a 52 week high of $81.36. The company has a market capitalization of $562.37 million, a PE ratio of -8.34 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.82). TPI Composites had a negative return on equity of 25.17% and a negative net margin of 3.71%. The firm had revenue of $479.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.77 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that TPI Composites, Inc. will post -3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TPIC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital cut shares of TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Guggenheim began coverage on TPI Composites in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on TPI Composites from $41.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TPI Composites has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.44.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of TPI Composites by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in TPI Composites by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in TPI Composites by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 81,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

About TPI Composites

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the manufacture of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

