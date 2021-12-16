Sterling Financial Planning Inc. Has $55,000 Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Sterling Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 24.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,787,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,847,689,000 after purchasing an additional 741,715 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,875,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,235,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,191 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,790,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $912,769,000 after purchasing an additional 635,721 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,734,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $674,095,000 after purchasing an additional 322,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,131,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $397,255,000 after purchasing an additional 966,499 shares during the last quarter. 70.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DD has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.86.

DD stock opened at $78.34 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.56 and its 200-day moving average is $75.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $40.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.48. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.37 and a twelve month high of $87.27.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 36.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.06%.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial; Water & Protection; and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

