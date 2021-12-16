Sterling Financial Planning Inc. Buys 302 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Sterling Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 13.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,581 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth about $60,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth about $67,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 50.2% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth about $90,000. 62.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on PG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Erste Group raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.75.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $158.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $384.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.04, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.44. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $121.54 and a 12 month high of $159.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.87 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.62%.

In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total transaction of $1,204,266.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $7,300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 151,249 shares of company stock worth $22,257,187. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

