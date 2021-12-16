Sterling Financial Planning Inc. Acquires 975 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Sterling Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 650.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CSX. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in CSX by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 816 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in CSX during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its stake in CSX by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in CSX during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its holdings in CSX by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 969 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

In other CSX news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 57,793 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total value of $2,019,287.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Angela C. Williams sold 38,535 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total transaction of $1,365,680.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CSX opened at $36.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.58. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.70 and a fifty-two week high of $37.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.30 and its 200 day moving average is $33.65.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. CSX had a net margin of 30.26% and a return on equity of 25.51%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.093 dividend. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.27%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on CSX from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Susquehanna lifted their price target on CSX from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on CSX from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target (up previously from $38.00) on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CSX has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.98.

CSX Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

