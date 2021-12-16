Stephens Raises Centene (NYSE:CNC) Price Target to $102.00

Centene (NYSE:CNC) had its price target boosted by Stephens from $82.00 to $102.00 in a research report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Cowen started coverage on Centene in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Centene from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Centene from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Roth Capital started coverage on Centene in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Centene from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $86.25.

NYSE:CNC opened at $83.33 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $71.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Centene has a 12 month low of $57.16 and a 12 month high of $83.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.62 billion, a PE ratio of 67.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.51.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.03). Centene had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The company had revenue of $32.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Centene will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Centene news, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total value of $211,629.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael F. Neidorff sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.71, for a total value of $3,985,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,326 shares of company stock worth $8,791,067 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 6.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 21,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 9.7% during the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 137,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,548,000 after purchasing an additional 12,091 shares during the period. Shay Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 150.0% during the second quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 6,316.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,515,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491,467 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in shares of Centene during the second quarter valued at $269,000. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

