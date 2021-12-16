Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Takes $10.54 Million Position in Traeger Inc (NYSE:COOK)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Traeger Inc (NYSE:COOK) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 503,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,537,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned about 0.43% of Traeger at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Traeger during the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE COOK opened at $12.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.34. Traeger Inc has a twelve month low of $11.90 and a twelve month high of $32.59.

Traeger (NYSE:COOK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $162.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.89 million. Traeger had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 7.85%. Traeger’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Traeger Inc will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Traeger from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Traeger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Traeger from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Traeger in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Traeger from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.22.

In other news, insider James H. Hardy, Jr. acquired 3,600 shares of Traeger stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.91 per share, for a total transaction of $50,076.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Traeger Profile

Traeger Inc provides wood pellet grill. The company’s pellet grills utilize wood-fired convection power, owners can grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise and barbecue meals on one cooking system. Traeger Inc is headquartered in Salt Lake City.

