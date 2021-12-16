Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Sells 2,705 Shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 265,071 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 2,705 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned about 0.43% of Maximus worth $22,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Maximus by 278.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 378 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Maximus in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Maximus by 125.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 833 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Maximus in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Maximus by 26.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,188 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Maximus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

In other Maximus news, insider Ilene R. Baylinson sold 9,681 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.32, for a total transaction of $787,258.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, General Counsel David Francis sold 6,188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.53, for a total value of $504,507.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,155 shares of company stock worth $2,896,362. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Maximus stock opened at $76.46 on Thursday. Maximus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.04 and a 12 month high of $96.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.34. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.77.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The health services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Maximus had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 6.84%. Maximus’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.03%.

About Maximus

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services; U.S. Federal Services; and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs.

