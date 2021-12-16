Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Lowers Holdings in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC trimmed its holdings in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 273,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,324 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in iRhythm Technologies were worth $16,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 3.0% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 7,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 190.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 2.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 6.0% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 65.7% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IRTC. Citigroup raised iRhythm Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $210.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised iRhythm Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $77.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, iRhythm Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.44.

Shares of NASDAQ IRTC opened at $95.44 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 3.81. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.66 and a 1-year high of $286.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.61 and a beta of 1.20.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $85.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.65 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 25.06% and a negative net margin of 24.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, continuously records, and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days; and Zio AT, also provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.

