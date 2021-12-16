Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Decreases Stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 156,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,770 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $40,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 555.6% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on DOCU. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $389.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of DocuSign from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of DocuSign from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of DocuSign from $345.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.00.

In related news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.11, for a total transaction of $1,788,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Tram T. Phi sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.57, for a total transaction of $422,355.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,120 shares of company stock valued at $14,310,289. Corporate insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DOCU opened at $151.07 on Thursday. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.51 and a 12 month high of $314.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $242.43 and a 200-day moving average of $265.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $29.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -260.47, a P/E/G ratio of 42.12 and a beta of 0.94.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 9.12%. The company had revenue of $545.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

