Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Decreases Holdings in Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) by 1.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 444,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,570 shares during the quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Montrose Environmental Group were worth $27,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MEG. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 1,866.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 162,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,726,000 after acquiring an additional 154,343 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 8.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 979,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,565,000 after acquiring an additional 77,412 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 38.4% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 273,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,665,000 after acquiring an additional 75,774 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 4.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,528,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,039,000 after acquiring an additional 66,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 1,477.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 65,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,536,000 after acquiring an additional 61,720 shares during the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Montrose Environmental Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Bank of America cut shares of Montrose Environmental Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Montrose Environmental Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, December 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.16.

Shares of MEG stock opened at $69.61 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -45.50 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.55. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.36 and a fifty-two week high of $80.42.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.03). Montrose Environmental Group had a negative net margin of 4.51% and a positive return on equity of 7.31%. The business had revenue of $132.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.31 million. Equities analysts forecast that Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Janet Risi Field purchased 7,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $68.71 per share, for a total transaction of $499,865.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Nasym Afsari sold 5,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total transaction of $348,940.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 411,473 shares of company stock valued at $26,888,020 in the last quarter. 16.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Montrose Environmental Group Company Profile

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

Featured Story: What are convertible shares?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG).

Receive News & Ratings for Montrose Environmental Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montrose Environmental Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.