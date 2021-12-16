Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Boosts Position in Alpha Teknova, Inc. (NASDAQ:TKNO)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Alpha Teknova, Inc. (NASDAQ:TKNO) by 66.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 366,324 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 145,885 shares during the quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Alpha Teknova were worth $9,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redmile Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Teknova during the second quarter worth about $17,204,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Teknova during the second quarter worth about $6,967,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Teknova during the second quarter worth about $5,933,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Teknova during the second quarter worth about $4,847,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Teknova during the second quarter worth about $4,027,000. 23.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TKNO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alpha Teknova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Alpha Teknova from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.67.

Shares of TKNO opened at $18.89 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.63. The company has a quick ratio of 17.19, a current ratio of 17.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Alpha Teknova, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.28 and a 1 year high of $30.89.

Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alpha Teknova, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alpha Teknova, Inc provides reagents for bioprocessing, bioproduction, and molecular diagnostics. The company's reagents enable the discovery, research, development, and production of biopharmaceutical products, such as drug therapies, novel vaccines, and molecular diagnostics. It offers liquid culture, dry culture, agar, and animal-free media, as well as pre-poured plates, biological buffers, solutions, chemicals, and various treated and certified waters.

