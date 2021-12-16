Stephens Inc. AR Reduces Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Stephens Inc. AR trimmed its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 6.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 123,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,570 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $7,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 26.0% during the third quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 70,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,172,000 after acquiring an additional 14,477 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1.6% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 14,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2.2% in the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 37,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 12.3% in the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 30,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 12.0% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 7,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. 73.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens downgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. UBS Group assumed coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Raymond James downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.09.

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $56.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.22. The company has a market cap of $84.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.08. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $42.47 and a 12-month high of $63.01.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 32.30%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

