Stephen Boston Sells 10,400 Shares of Catalyst Metals Limited (ASX:CYL) Stock

Catalyst Metals Limited (ASX:CYL) insider Stephen Boston sold 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$2.14 ($1.53), for a total transaction of A$22,276.80 ($15,912.00).

Stephen Boston also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 13th, Stephen Boston purchased 1,399 shares of Catalyst Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$2.10 ($1.50) per share, for a total transaction of A$2,936.50 ($2,097.50).

On Friday, November 26th, Stephen Boston purchased 15,427 shares of Catalyst Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$2.16 ($1.54) per share, with a total value of A$33,322.32 ($23,801.66).

On Wednesday, November 17th, Stephen Boston purchased 13,741 shares of Catalyst Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$2.05 ($1.46) per share, with a total value of A$28,100.35 ($20,071.68).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Catalyst Metals Limited explores for and evaluates mineral deposits in Australia. It holds interests in the Tandarra, Raydarra, Four Eagles, Macorna Bore, Golden Camel, Drummartin, Boort, Stawell North, Sebastian, and Henty gold projects located in Whitelaw Gold Belt, Victoria. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

