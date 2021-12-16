Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) Director Dean D’angelo Buys 1,167 Shares

Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) Director Dean D’angelo bought 1,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.85 per share, with a total value of $14,995.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:SCM opened at $13.01 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.30. The firm has a market cap of $253.51 million, a P/E ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. Stellus Capital Investment Co. has a 52-week low of $10.12 and a 52-week high of $14.74.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The investment management company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $17.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.31 million. Stellus Capital Investment had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 67.27%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stellus Capital Investment Co. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Stellus Capital Investment’s payout ratio is 54.37%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SCM. Raymond James raised their price target on Stellus Capital Investment from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stellus Capital Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Stellus Capital Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Stellus Capital Investment by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 46,830 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,625 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in Stellus Capital Investment by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 348,445 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 6.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,741 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 5.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,491 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the period. 19.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stellus Capital Investment Company Profile

Stellus Capital Investment Corp. is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. Its investment objective is to maximize the total return to stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 18, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

