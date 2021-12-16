Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) Shares Sold by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp trimmed its position in Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 566,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,275 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $9,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 460.7% in the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 8,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 6,915 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 49.7% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,940,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,620,000 after buying an additional 5,293,484 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 1.0% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 130,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Stellantis in the third quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, Exane Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 16.6% in the third quarter. Exane Asset Management now owns 3,361,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,468,000 after buying an additional 477,480 shares in the last quarter. 49.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:STLA opened at $18.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.94 billion, a PE ratio of 124.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.70. Stellantis has a 1 year low of $14.88 and a 1 year high of $21.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

STLA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stellantis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Erste Group initiated coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.75.

Stellantis Profile

Stellantis NV is an automobile company, which engages in the manufacture of automobiles and provision of mobility solutions. It designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles under the brands Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Moper, Opel, Peugeot, Leasys, Free2move, Vauxhall, and Ram.

