State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 280 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,035 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Humana worth $29,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Humana by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,241,494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,534,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612,251 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in Humana in the 2nd quarter worth about $393,330,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Humana by 186.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 690,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $305,499,000 after purchasing an additional 448,859 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Humana by 87.9% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 335,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $148,712,000 after purchasing an additional 157,127 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Humana by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,624,088 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,493,769,000 after purchasing an additional 156,025 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Humana alerts:

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $461.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $59.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $370.22 and a 1-year high of $475.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $442.83 and its 200 day moving average is $430.98.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.22. Humana had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $20.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.08 EPS. Humana’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 20.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Humana’s payout ratio is 13.52%.

In related news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 50,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.70, for a total transaction of $22,737,728.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HUM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Humana in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $479.00 target price for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Humana from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Humana from $427.00 to $456.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on Humana from $510.00 to $528.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Humana in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $472.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $501.76.

About Humana

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

Read More: Percentage Decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.