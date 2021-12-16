State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 12,014 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 625,092 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 12,014 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for 0.6% of State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $205,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% in the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 9,271 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,043,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% in the third quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 10,108 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,318,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.6% in the third quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 868 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.6% in the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,923 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Rempart Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% in the third quarter. Rempart Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,031 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,965,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Home Depot alerts:

NYSE HD opened at $402.20 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $379.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $343.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The stock has a market cap of $419.99 billion, a PE ratio of 26.89, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.98. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $246.59 and a 12 month high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.87 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total transaction of $7,460,396.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total transaction of $5,713,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $390.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $370.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $408.83.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Read More: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.