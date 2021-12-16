State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Purchases 983 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 176,867 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 983 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $27,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 8,360 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,803 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,415 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

A has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $162.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.71.

Shares of NYSE:A opened at $154.31 on Thursday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.47 and a 12 month high of $179.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $155.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $46.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.00.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 26.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. This is a positive change from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.80%.

In other news, SVP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $247,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total transaction of $101,714.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,969 shares of company stock worth $470,727.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

Further Reading: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.