State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Makes New Investment in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 80,736 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $23,578,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FTNT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,725 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after buying an additional 2,678 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $517,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,997 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,787 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.84, for a total value of $526,752.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.47, for a total transaction of $798,842.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,862 shares of company stock worth $6,183,594. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

FTNT opened at $336.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $327.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $293.45. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.25 and a 1-year high of $355.35. The company has a market cap of $55.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.44, a PEG ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.16.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 47.46%. The firm had revenue of $867.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $812.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FTNT shares. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $293.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $355.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $315.73.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

