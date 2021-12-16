State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Lowers Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,649 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 321 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of IQVIA worth $26,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in IQVIA by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,579,850 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,775,310,000 after buying an additional 797,361 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,876,532 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $939,361,000 after purchasing an additional 585,399 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,233,820 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $781,343,000 after purchasing an additional 79,065 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,982,153 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $722,634,000 after purchasing an additional 100,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,963,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $718,099,000 after purchasing an additional 137,580 shares during the last quarter. 87.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IQVIA alerts:

IQV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on IQVIA from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on IQVIA from $298.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on IQVIA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on IQVIA from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on IQVIA from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $278.85.

In other news, Director John Connaughton sold 555,094 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.60, for a total transaction of $145,767,684.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IQV opened at $268.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $51.22 billion, a PE ratio of 68.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $257.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $252.11. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.00 and a 12-month high of $272.93.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 5.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.