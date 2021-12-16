State of Michigan Retirement System Trims Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Clorox were worth $5,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,637,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,004,000 after buying an additional 400,773 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,443,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,672,000 after buying an additional 39,577 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 106.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,777,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,853,000 after buying an additional 917,080 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,419,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,421,000 after buying an additional 456,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,395,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,069,000 after buying an additional 356,260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLX stock opened at $176.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.69. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $156.23 and a one year high of $231.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.90, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.19.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. Clorox had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 84.70%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Clorox’s payout ratio is 134.10%.

In other news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $40,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CLX. Barclays lowered their price target on Clorox from $138.00 to $131.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Clorox from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Clorox from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Clorox from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $171.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.50.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

