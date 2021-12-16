State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 251,900 Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its position in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 89.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 251,900 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $4,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PKI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in PerkinElmer by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in PerkinElmer by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 178,760 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,602,000 after buying an additional 25,282 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in PerkinElmer by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 65,409 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,100,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp purchased a new position in PerkinElmer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Heartland Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in PerkinElmer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $255,000. 92.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PerkinElmer stock opened at $190.56 on Thursday. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.95 and a 52-week high of $192.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $178.64 and a 200-day moving average of $172.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.97.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.61. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 30.57%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.79%.

In related news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 3,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.55, for a total transaction of $672,144.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider James M. Mock sold 6,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.87, for a total transaction of $1,124,009.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.37.

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

