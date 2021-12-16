State of Michigan Retirement System Increases Stock Holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 0.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 64,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Ameren were worth $5,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ameren by 9.6% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 37,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 3,287 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ameren by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,868,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $149,554,000 after purchasing an additional 8,864 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ameren by 5.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 256,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,555,000 after purchasing an additional 12,642 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Ameren by 2.1% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,351,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $108,177,000 after purchasing an additional 27,531 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren in the second quarter valued at $1,886,000. 76.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AEE shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on Ameren from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Ameren from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Ameren from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.50.

Shares of Ameren stock opened at $88.43 on Thursday. Ameren Co. has a twelve month low of $69.79 and a twelve month high of $90.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.72.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 15.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.59%.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

