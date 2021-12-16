State of Michigan Retirement System Has $5.98 Million Stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,509 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $5,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EXPE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,578,656 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $749,572,000 after purchasing an additional 980,928 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,218,063 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,672,800,000 after purchasing an additional 773,793 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $97,568,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,875,525 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $306,617,000 after buying an additional 556,010 shares during the period. Finally, Par Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,841,114 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $628,829,000 after buying an additional 496,697 shares during the period. 92.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

NASDAQ EXPE opened at $157.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.11 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $168.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.46. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.30 and a 52-week high of $191.85.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The online travel company reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $2.31. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 14.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.49) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 58,993 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.85, for a total transaction of $9,194,059.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 212 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total transaction of $36,252.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 183,033 shares of company stock worth $31,371,771 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EXPE shares. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Expedia Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.97.

Expedia Group Profile

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.