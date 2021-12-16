State of Michigan Retirement System Has $4.16 Million Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $4,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 40.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 357 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 120.2% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,175,000 after purchasing an additional 5,164 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 6.5% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 6,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

FDS opened at $469.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.76. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $294.21 and a 1-year high of $476.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $446.12 and a 200-day moving average of $387.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $411.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.92 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 43.41% and a net margin of 25.11%. FactSet Research Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 12.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.63%.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.59, for a total transaction of $993,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 3,049 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.45, for a total value of $1,196,580.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,290 shares of company stock valued at $6,030,904. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $337.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $330.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $418.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Northcoast Research raised FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $389.00.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

Read More: What is a Futures Contract?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS).

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.