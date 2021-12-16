State Auto Financial Co. (NASDAQ:STFC) SVP Sells $3,367,260.21 in Stock

State Auto Financial Co. (NASDAQ:STFC) SVP Kim Burton Garland sold 65,371 shares of State Auto Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.51, for a total value of $3,367,260.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Kim Burton Garland also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 1st, Kim Burton Garland sold 9,815 shares of State Auto Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.48, for a total value of $505,276.20.

On Monday, November 22nd, Kim Burton Garland sold 19,281 shares of State Auto Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.43, for a total value of $991,621.83.

On Monday, November 15th, Kim Burton Garland sold 61,366 shares of State Auto Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total value of $3,152,371.42.

On Friday, November 12th, Kim Burton Garland sold 25,000 shares of State Auto Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.44, for a total value of $1,286,000.00.

Shares of STFC stock opened at $51.41 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.96. State Auto Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $16.16 and a 1-year high of $51.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 31.73 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.26). State Auto Financial had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 4.32%. The business had revenue of $399.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.70 million. Equities research analysts expect that State Auto Financial Co. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. State Auto Financial’s payout ratio is 24.69%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered State Auto Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STFC. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in State Auto Financial by 79.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in State Auto Financial by 108.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,490 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in State Auto Financial during the third quarter worth $40,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in State Auto Financial by 182.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,872 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 5,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in State Auto Financial during the third quarter worth $229,000. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

About State Auto Financial

State Auto Financial Corp. is a property and casualty insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, and Investment Operations. The Personal Insurance segment comprises personal auto, homeowners, and other personal insurance.

