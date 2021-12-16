Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) Director Peter J. Sills Sells 2,841 Shares

Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) Director Peter J. Sills sold 2,841 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.43, for a total transaction of $146,112.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE SMP traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $51.92. 145,510 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,747. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.99. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a one year low of $39.09 and a one year high of $54.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 0.41.

Get Standard Motor Products alerts:

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.22. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 6.40%. The business had revenue of $370.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. Standard Motor Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Standard Motor Products’s payout ratio is 27.86%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Standard Motor Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 325,999 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $14,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 126.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,945 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 11,710 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 101,875 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 27,936 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 214.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 28,962 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 19,747 shares in the last quarter. 76.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Standard Motor Products

Standard Motor Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and market of replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. It operates through the following segments: Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment produces and remanufactures ignition and emission parts, ignition wires, battery cables, fuel system parts and sensors for vehicle systems.

Featured Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Motor Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Motor Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.