S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) Receives $29.82 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.82.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered S&T Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STBA. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of S&T Bancorp by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,418,000 after acquiring an additional 9,587 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of S&T Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $115,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&T Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $223,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of S&T Bancorp by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 301,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of S&T Bancorp by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.96% of the company’s stock.

STBA stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $30.61. 140,488 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,276. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. S&T Bancorp has a 1-year low of $23.15 and a 1-year high of $35.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.69.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. S&T Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 31.32%. The company had revenue of $84.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that S&T Bancorp will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 4th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. This is an increase from S&T Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. S&T Bancorp’s payout ratio is 40.70%.

S&T Bancorp Company Profile

S&T Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services and insurance solutions for both business and individual clients. It offers traditional banking services, which include accepting time and demand deposits and originating commercial and consumer loans; brokerage services; and trust services including serving as executor and trustee under wills and deeds and as guardian and custodian of employee benefits.

