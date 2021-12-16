SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Shares Gap Up to $67.73

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $67.73, but opened at $71.70. SpringWorks Therapeutics shares last traded at $71.10, with a volume of 3 shares trading hands.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.60.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of -32.47 and a beta of 0.79.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.17). During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.51) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider L. Mary Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total transaction of $559,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Saqib Islam sold 38,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total transaction of $2,246,340.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,423 shares of company stock valued at $3,397,610 in the last ninety days. 30.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SWTX. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 105.8% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 645,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,952,000 after acquiring an additional 331,862 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 678.7% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 353,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,453,000 after purchasing an additional 308,468 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 54.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 772,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,658,000 after purchasing an additional 271,908 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 9.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,486,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,897,000 after purchasing an additional 216,785 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 8.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,706,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,007,000 after purchasing an additional 212,011 shares during the period. 99.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SWTX)

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

