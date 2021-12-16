Spreng Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Spreng Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the period. Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,014,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,888,000 after buying an additional 397,673 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,166,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,084,000 after buying an additional 68,868 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,617,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,896,000 after buying an additional 206,207 shares during the period. Eastern Bank grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 993,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,960,000 after buying an additional 55,156 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 953,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,087,000 after purchasing an additional 18,270 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCO traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.84. 2,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,841. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.09. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.78 and a 1 year high of $22.42.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th.

Featured Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.