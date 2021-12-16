Spreng Capital Management Inc. Has $1.30 Million Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Spreng Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sysco in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Sysco by 28.4% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Sysco during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Sysco by 214.4% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in Sysco during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on SYY. TheStreet upgraded Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Sysco from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays raised Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sysco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.86.

In related news, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 34,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total value of $2,842,528.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Cathy Marie Robinson sold 7,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $568,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,449 shares of company stock valued at $3,710,322. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SYY traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $74.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,339,083. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $68.05 and a one year high of $86.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.40 billion, a PE ratio of 56.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.97.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $16.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.85 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 65.93% and a net margin of 1.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 142.43%.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

