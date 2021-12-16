Spotlight Asset Group Inc. Trims Stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Spotlight Asset Group Inc. reduced its position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 10.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,654 shares during the period. United Airlines accounts for approximately 0.8% of Spotlight Asset Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Spotlight Asset Group Inc.’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $1,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UAL. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of United Airlines in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Airlines in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Airlines in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of United Airlines by 157.2% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 949 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of United Airlines during the second quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on UAL shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of United Airlines from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of United Airlines from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.71.

UAL stock opened at $41.50 on Thursday. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.88 and a 52 week high of $63.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 1.48.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.65) by $0.63. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 16.19% and a negative return on equity of 112.46%. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($8.16) earnings per share. United Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 211.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -14.43 EPS for the current year.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

