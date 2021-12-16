Spotlight Asset Group Inc. Sells 192 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Spotlight Asset Group Inc. lowered its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 79.5% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,643,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,708,000 after acquiring an additional 7,370,931 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $515,938,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 239.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,445,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,431,209 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $267,606,000. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,002,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

ABBV stock opened at $130.23 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.49. The company has a market capitalization of $230.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.55 and a 12 month high of $130.78.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 166.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 123.81%.

Several research firms recently commented on ABBV. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.69.

In related news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.85, for a total value of $812,739.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 174,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.23, for a total transaction of $21,454,343.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 282,752 shares of company stock worth $34,342,687 over the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

