Spotlight Asset Group Inc. Sells 147 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Spotlight Asset Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,422 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 423.1% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 126.7% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Netflix by 58.7% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in Netflix during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. 79.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 7,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.51, for a total transaction of $4,720,326.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 18,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total transaction of $11,231,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,070 shares of company stock valued at $79,525,491 over the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NFLX shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Netflix from $620.00 to $737.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Netflix from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Netflix from $650.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. UBS Group upped their target price on Netflix from $620.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their target price on Netflix from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $667.08.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $605.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.00 billion, a PE ratio of 54.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $648.10 and its 200 day moving average is $579.13. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $478.54 and a 12 month high of $700.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.48 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 38.03%. Netflix’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. Research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

