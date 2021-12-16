Spotlight Asset Group Inc. Reduces Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Spotlight Asset Group Inc. cut its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 21.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,690 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,592 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. West Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 197.6% in the 3rd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. 63.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total value of $82,222.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on VZ shares. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

VZ stock opened at $50.55 on Thursday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $49.69 and a one year high of $60.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.87 and a 200-day moving average of $54.31.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The company had revenue of $32.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.03%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

Featured Article: Why are trading ranges significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.