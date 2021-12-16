Spotlight Asset Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Spotlight Asset Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 353 shares during the quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. American National Bank purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the third quarter worth $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 71.0% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 29,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total value of $2,343,002.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $980,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,190,330 shares of company stock valued at $96,454,888. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $81.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.10. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $50.61 and a 12-month high of $84.49. The firm has a market cap of $147.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.03 and a beta of 1.03.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 30.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.38%.

SCHW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.00.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

