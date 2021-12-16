Spire Wealth Management Sells 58 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Spire Wealth Management lowered its position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 860 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSN. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in VeriSign in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in VeriSign by 108.6% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 121 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in VeriSign in the second quarter valued at $29,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in VeriSign by 34.0% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 217 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management increased its stake in VeriSign by 4,066.7% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 250 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. 88.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.91, for a total transaction of $2,573,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 1,226 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.65, for a total transaction of $296,262.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,291 shares of company stock valued at $8,667,574. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on VRSN. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $259.00 target price on shares of VeriSign in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $226.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

NASDAQ VRSN opened at $241.72 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.08. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $184.60 and a 12-month high of $248.22. The firm has a market cap of $26.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.60 and a beta of 0.85.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $334.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.02 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 46.81% and a negative return on equity of 43.49%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

