Spire Wealth Management Sells 16,991 Shares of Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT)

Spire Wealth Management decreased its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) by 18.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,415 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 16,991 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Nordic American Tankers were worth $192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 26.7% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,121 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 4,025 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 27.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NAT opened at $1.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $328.45 million, a P/E ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.56. Nordic American Tankers Limited has a 52-week low of $1.77 and a 52-week high of $4.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently -5.00%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Nordic American Tankers from $2.75 to $2.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Nordic American Tankers from $3.75 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Nordic American Tankers from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Nordic American Tankers from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.33.

About Nordic American Tankers

Nordic American Tankers Ltd. operates as an international tanker company. It owns and operates Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded by Herbjorn Hansson on June 12, 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

