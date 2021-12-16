Spire Wealth Management Reduces Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Spire Wealth Management cut its stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,275 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CAG. Amundi purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,068,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Conagra Brands by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,462,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553,583 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Conagra Brands by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,750,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,549 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Conagra Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,496,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Conagra Brands by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,819,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,776,000 after purchasing an additional 712,405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CAG. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Monday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lowered Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised Conagra Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Shares of NYSE:CAG opened at $32.93 on Thursday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.44 and a 52-week high of $39.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.86.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 10.80%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.3125 dividend. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.40%.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks; Refrigerated and Frozen; International; and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

